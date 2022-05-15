Bowbazar Tragedy | Kolkata || No one is working, it is impossible to do handicrafts, the goldsmiths of Durga Pituri are in double trouble

#Kolkata: It’s like a shell saw. Going to cut, coming to cut. Goldsmiths in Durga Pituri Lane are now facing a couple of problems. On 11 May, a new crack appeared in the Baubazar of Kolkata. Residents of the area were evacuated for security reasons. The administration announced to vacate the house. Residents as well as goldsmiths have to leave the area. But most of the craftsmen could not find any new address so fast. The rents of those that are available are several times higher. Some artisans have found temporary shelter in other factories. Although in numbers it is much less. In such a situation, the goldsmiths are being forced to stop working.

On the other hand, those who have been able to make ends meet are not getting any work. Laxman Naik, an artisan, said, “After leaving home for fear of life, there is no place to stay. It is either too small for the team or it is too big for a small group. If it is given, it will be eaten by the ants of profit. There are many people from outside the area on it. There is no way to understand what is in the minds of the people. Valuable things like gold can no longer be worked on the pavement. There is also the pressure to work. “

Tapan Jana has got temporary shelter in another factory. He said, “Everybody knows now that there was an accident in Baubazar area. So all the shops in Barabazar, Goriyahat area have stopped giving work. Everyone is afraid whether the gold given to them will be safe or not. He also stopped giving work. How long will it continue like this? If it continues like this for a long time, you will have to die without eating. “

Jiten Pal, a gold trader in the area, said, “I have been able to accommodate some artisans in my factory. I will be able to do that or for how long. I can’t find a house this time. So where will so many people go?” “The administration is cooperating, but that’s not enough. But I hope things will get better soon.”

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 15, 2022, 15:04 IST

