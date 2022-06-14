Box of Mango Marvels from ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

In this glorious season of Baisakh, ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar presents ‘A Box of Mango Marvels’ which is dedicated to this marvellous City of Joy. Its rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions have been culled through the ages, some of which are even inspired by the settlement of people from other regions of the world.

Kolkata is a city of distinct seasons. Mangoes define this season in Bengal, which is benefitted from its rich past of royal patronage that extended to horticulture and grafting of varieties to grow new favourites.

Begum Pasand, Rani Pasand, Kohitoor, and several more were introduced by the Nawab of Murshidabad in his orchards and this region alone boasts of more than 100 distinct varieties of the fruit.

The Box of Mango Marvels rejoices various traditions that are attached to the summer season. Golden Mangoes ripen on the trees and grace dining tables with their sweetness in every household during this season. It is eaten off the skin or its pulp is extracted and used to flavour a gamut of food from ice cream, mishti, and biscuits to juice. ‘War’ between sweet Himsagar and tangy Langra as to which is the best in taste, in a commonplace of Kolkata, is a usual happening.

The carefully curated Box from ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, which is packed with the goodness of mangoes, has an interesting selection of delectable treats made from the King of Fruits- Aam Panna, Aam Ras, Aam Ki Kadhi, Murabba, Aam Chutney, Aam Ki Aachar, Mango Fresh Cheese Cake, Tea Cake, and Marmalade in the comfort of home.

The Box of Mango Marvels serves 4 and is available at a price of Rs. 1999 plus taxes. It is available till 26th of June and could be ordered through the ITC Hotels App, Swiggy and Zomato.

The mindfully-crafted delights by the master chefs are further strengthened by WeAssure – one-of-a-kind safety, hygiene and well-being initiative of ITC Hotels.

The local love for mango, of the people of Kolkata inspires the offering of ‘Box Of Mango Marvel’, in keeping with the ethos of Responsible Luxury and it celebrates the intrinsic flavours of the region.