BrandEdge, Eastern India’s biggest brand conference, hosted by PRSI

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Left to Right – Subhas Mohanty, Vice Chairman, PRSI, Mr. Harish Bhat, Brand custodian, Tata Sons, Padma Shri Piyush Pandey, Chaitralekha Banerjee, Secretary PRSI, Sumyajit Mhapatra, Chairman, PRSI

Public Relation society of India (PRSI) recently hosted Eastern India’s biggest brand conference, BrandEdge, at ITC Sonar Bangla, on 17th August, 2022, in the presence of dignitaries from the communication sector of the country.

The conference witnessed the book launch of Piyush Pandey’s ‘Open House’, and the interactive session between Mr. Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, Author & Marketer and Mr. Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy, in the presence of Mr. Sanjay Roy Founder of Jaipur Literature Festival, MD Teamwork Arts, Mr. Subho Sengupta, Director Media & Creative, MyGov India, Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy, Mr. Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, Author & Marketer and Mr. Ujaya Shakya, Founder & MD Outreach Nepal Pvt Ltd.

The event further witnessed the first strategic fund-raising programme in Kolkata through FlowEdge, where the investors committed funding of 125 crore.

BrandEdge aims to bring together executives from ingenious brands, PR and advertising agencies and prominent media companies to discuss proven growth strategies for a modern brand.

Mr. Soumyajit Mahapatra, Chairman of Public Relation Society of India, highlighted the benefits of this conference, saying that it was India’s first strategic fund-raising event, which has impacted the ecosystem, where a lot of startups have entered and got the opportunity to interact with industry leaders and juries. Undoubtedly, startups have received many benefits from this conference, giving Kolkata a new flavour in the conference circuit.