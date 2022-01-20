Bratya Basu: Chairman of Bangla Academy Bratya Basu, list of 13 invited members full of surprises

#Kolkata: Bratya Basu is the Chairman of West Bengal Bangla Academy. The Bangla Academy is made up of 13 invited members. See a list of those 13 members …

Chairperson – Bratya Basu, and the invited members are Joy Goswami, Shirshendu Mukherjee, Sanjeev Chatterjee, Subodh Sarkar, Prachet Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Abhik Majumder, Prasoon Bhowmik, Shrijat Bandyopadhyay, Abul Bashar, Sudhanshu Dey and Tridib Chatterjee. The government representatives are the chief secretary of the higher education department, the chief secretary of the finance department, the secretary of the information and culture department and the secretary of the West Bengal Bangla Academy.

The West Bengal Bangla Academy was established as a part of the Information and Culture Department of the Government of West Bengal in the style of the French Academy Frances for the development and preservation of the Bengali language and literature. In 1994, it gained the status of an autonomous body.

Recently, Bratya Basu also received the Sahitya Akademi Award. Minister of State for Education Bratya has been awarded this year’s Sahitya Academy Award 2021 for his book ‘Mirzafar and Other Plays’ published by Mitra and Ghosh Publishers. Among the 20 languages ​​in which the Sahitya Akademi Award has been announced, apart from Bratya Basu’s book, another drama book has also been awarded. Written in Hindi, playwright Dayaprakash Sinha won the award for his play ‘Emperor Ashoka’.