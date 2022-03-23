Bratya Basu: Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, why not in Bengal? Question about the new colors of school uniforms!

#Kolkata: Finally, the idea of ​​Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to be implemented in the state. Clothing of the same color – blue and white, with the logo of the brand ‘Bishwa Bangla’ on it – will thus catch the eye of students of all government schools in the state in the days to come. His preparation has started. On Sunday, a specific notification was issued on behalf of the entire education mission. This dress will be made by the self-help groups of the state.

Clothing will be provided to government and government-aided schools, the entire education mission said. As before, students will get school bags and shoes. Each bag will also have the official logo on it. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. Education Minister Bratya Basu has answered that question in the assembly. There, he mentioned that on June 30, 2021, it was announced in Gujarat that 14 lakh Anganwari children were being given clothes. He instructed to wear khaki shorts, shirt and beige shirt. Khaki uniforms were already available in Uttar Pradesh. On November 6, 2021, Yogi Adityanath announced that they would give UP school dress Yojona money for school uniforms to 1.6 crore students in their bank accounts. The color of the new uniform will be brown shorts, skirt and red shirt.

Even in the BJP-ruled state of Assam, an order was issued on March 8, 2019. There are dark blue pants, skirts or gray shirts for 1st to 5th class. On the other hand, from 8th class to 8th class, there is talk of dark blue pants, skirt and white shirt. Bratya Basu said, before, the police had a red turban. The whole world is thinking of changing clothes in accordance with democratic norms. That is what is being thought of. Members of the self-help group will work instead of clothes. Hopefully the opposition will help it.

In Gujarat, the children of Anganwari have changed their clothes Clothing has changed in UP. As a result, we are not imposing it in a democratic way. Clothing has also changed in Assam. World Bangla logo is not the logo of a political party. This is the administrative logo. Bengali We will take the best seat in the world assembly, it thinks the dignity of our own state. Don’t look at it politically. See it as Asmita.

