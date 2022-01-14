Bratya Basu & Jagdeep Dhankhar Controversy || State-Governor clash over vice-chancellor appointment, stern tweet to Acharya

#Kolkata: State-Governor clash over appointment of Vice Chancellor of Diamond Harbor Women’s University. In a tweet on Friday, the governor announced the appointment of the dean of the university as vice-chancellor of Diamond Harbor Women’s University. However, the governor said in a tweet that the state government had asked Soma Banerjee to appoint the university as temporary. But since he is the vice-chancellor of two universities, it is being decided to appoint a dean instead.

Within hours of the announcement of her appointment, the Department of Higher Education and, of course, issued a notification stating that Soma Bandyopadhyay was being appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Diamond Harbor Women’s University. However, a notification issued by the higher education department said that Acharya, who was given the appointment letter, said he was not willing to take up the post. So Soma Bandyopadhyay is being appointed as the temporary vice chancellor of Diamond Harbor Women’s University to run the university administration.

However, Professor Soma Bandyopadhyay has been removed from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Sanskrit College and University. She was replaced by Diamond Harbor Women’s University Vice Chancellor.

Within hours of the governor’s appointment on Friday, the controversy over the appointment of the higher education department began. However, Education Minister Bratya Basu tweeted harshly targeting the Governor and Acharya on Friday evening. In a tweet, he wrote, “I will still ask the honorable nominee Acharya to cooperate with the government elected for the third time. Do not put your intentions on the education department with a warlike attitude. Congratulations to the newly elected Vice-Chancellors appointed as per rules.

Recently, the Governor and the Acharya had alleged that the Vice-Chancellors of several universities in the state had been appointed without his approval. Not only that, he mentioned the names of the universities in his tweet. At the center of which the noise fell. Not only that, with the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor, the conflict between the governors of the state came to light. Education Minister Bratya Basu, however, said that there were discussions on whether the Chief Minister could be brought in as Acharya. Discussions started in the new education circle centering on him. The incident of this day centered on the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.

