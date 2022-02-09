Bratya Basu: Protest in front of Bratya Basu’s house.

#Kolkata: Demonstration of physical education job candidates in front of the house of Education Minister Bratya Basu Kalindi. Two job candidates trying to eat poison. However, the police of Laketown police station stopped it. Police arrested them and took them to Laketown police station.

Some people tried to eat poison in front of Bratya Basu’s house. However, the police claim that the protesters have been foiled to eat poisoning. Physical education job seekers want to meet the education minister on Wednesday. Many of them said that if their job demands were not met, they would eat poison in front of the Education Minister’s house.

The protesters claimed that they had been demanding jobs for three years but no one had listened to them. Job seekers went to the Laketown police station to protest and chanted slogans. There was a scuffle with the police. Four protesters were injured.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that not poison, the protesters were cosmic syrup. A total of 25 people were detained from Jessore Road and Kalindi junction. Two of them (a man and a woman) threatened to eat poison. Police immediately recovered two bottles of cough syrup from their hands.

First published: February 09, 2022, 21:57 IST

Tags: Agitation, Bratya Basu, Education Minister