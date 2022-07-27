Bratya Basu: This time the name of Bratya! ‘Dada gave us primary jobs’, TMC leader’s video goes viral

#Kolkata: The arrest of Partha Chattopadhyay is causing a huge uproar across Bengal. Arpita Mukherjee, who is close to Partha Chatterjee, has been arrested for keeping a large amount of money in the flat. And on this day, the ED again launched a major operation in the teacher recruitment corruption case Two large teams of ED officials left the CGO complex in Salt Lake today for a search. After a day of cross-examination of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay, the ED search sparked fresh speculation. Arpita’s two flats in Rathtala were searched. According to ED sources, a huge amount of money was found there. Bank employees have already been called to count the money. In the meantime, Bratya Bose’s name was involved in the controversy. The uproar has started around a video of Raju Sen Sharma, the councilor of Ward No. 14 of South Dum Dum Municipality, who is close to Education Minister Bratya Basu. However, News 18 Bangla has not verified the authenticity of that video.

What is Raju Sen Sharma saying in that video? In the video, he is seen saying, “Dada has given jobs to our boys in primary school and has given us several times more than what we asked for.” In another video, Bratya is heard saying, “Only Trinamool boys will get jobs, I will not say when and how.”

Also Read: Parth accused of multi-crore corruption, Opposition leader to Trinamool General Secretary-Heavyweight Minister, Unrecognizable Parth

And when this video came out, Bratya Bose himself opened his mouth. In his words, “This is an old video. A futile debate is being raised about it now. Which again is already pending in court. However, at least it can be said that I was not in charge of the Education Minister at the time the job in the Education Department was being talked about, so my comment will be exercised. It is also true that whatever comments a party leader made at the local level, it is not only impossible, but also untimely, for the state education minister to reply. Only the one who said it can explain exactly where, when and what jobs were offered.”

Also read: Parth Chatterjee in a wheelchair at Park Circus! Our people are blinded by the march of the left

At Agike, ED broke the lock of flat number 8 in an elite residence in Rathtala. The ED officer entered Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s flat in block 2, 2 by breaking the lock. On 30th May came to Arpita’s flat i.e. flat number 8A to deliver food. Housing editor Ankit Churoliya ran to the ED’s call. He said that Arpita came last on May 28. Arpita was still in that flat on June 7, as the servant came to work at her house. No one can come to work without the owner of the flat.

Ankit Churulia Housing Secretary. Arpita’s room was opened in his presence after he arrived. ED officials broke the lock and entered the house. There are many cupboards inside. After completing the search in Block 2 flat, all the ED officials moved to Block 5. The search of what is in the inner cupboard is going on at a brisk pace. The source said that the money was found again at that time. There has been a huge uproar about the amount of that money.

That is why additional forces were deployed in the Belgharia residence. The printer was brought. ED officials brought a printing machine to Arpita Mukherjee’s ancestral house in Dewanpara Belgharia and handed over the machine to the officials inside.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 27, 2022, 19:37 IST

Tags: Bratya Basu, Primary Teacher Recruitment