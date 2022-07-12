Bratya from the team! Why didn’t the BJP call this MLA in a meeting with Draupadi Murmur? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He is still a BJP MLA. However, he was not seen in any political program of Gerua Shibir. Although he has not changed his party yet by announcing like his father, Gerua Shibir is now looking at the party MLA with a kind of suspicion as he is stepping towards the Trinamool Congress.

And that is why when NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visits Kolkata and pays a courtesy call on the party’s MLA MP and other Padma leaders, he is a MLA from the ‘Bratya’ Gerua camp. Bhatpara BJP MLA Pawan Singh. His other identity is the son of MP Arjun Singh.

Read more: Hafizul did Reiki seven times in the area of ​​CM’s house, with 11 SIM cards, explosive information in public

Arjun Singh, an MP from Daputa in Barrackpore, is currently at the center of discussions in state politics after Abhishek Banerjee recently returned home to his old party. However, although Arjun’s son Pawan has not been officially seen taking part in any grassroots political program with his father, the idea of ​​the political circles is that soon this BJP MLA from Bhatpara will also change his party and join the ruling camp.

Read more: In Jyoti Basu’s memorial speech, Yechury suddenly received a note, telling a funny story.

It is learned that the BJP leadership has severed all ties with Pawan Singh soon after the fire broke out. The issue is more openly centered on the visit of Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmur to Kolkata. Draupadi Murmu has already set foot in Calcutta. He will meet the people’s representatives of Gerua camp on Tuesday at a luxury hotel on the side of the bypass. According to party sources, Pawan Singh, the party’s MLA, has been left out of the list. This is the news according to the BJP parliamentary party sources.

And with this, the practice of emphasis has started. At present, there are 60 BJP MLAs in the state after the change of party. So is it just a matter of time to get from 80 to 69? However, neither side of the two warring factions in the state has agreed to comment publicly on the matter. All parties are saying, ‘Don’t see what happens’.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 12, 2022, 07:32 IST

Tags: Draupadi Murmu