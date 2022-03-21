breaking all records liquour sale during holi amounted 200 crore – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state has a record profit from the sale of liquor on the weekends. Liquor sale during Holi Weekend Creates Record was Rs 200 crore from Thursday to Sunday. If we calculate, it can be seen that an average of 50 crore taka of liquor is sold every day. Although the shop was not sold as it was closed till the afternoon of the swing day, a record sale of liquor (Liquor Sale in WB) was held on Thursday. The excise department claims that the sales are much higher this time than last time. The highest sales were on Thursday, according to the excise department. Sales on this day have exceeded Rs 60 crore. The most sold domestic wine! After that, foreign whiskey was sold (Liquor Sale During Holi Weekend Creates Record).

This year, during the New Year, even after that, liquor worth Rs 60 to 65 crore has been sold in the entire state on a daily basis for 9 consecutive days (Liquor Sale in WB creates record). But from Christmas to New Year, the state has surpassed that record in the sale of liquor in this whole time. This is not the end of the story.

In January this year, many other businesses collapsed during the Corona period, but wine sales flourished in the state. The amount of alcohol sold in the last year and a half has broken all old records. The state government has also benefited from the sale of such huge quantities of liquor in the state. In the financial years 2018-19 and 2018-19, the sales of liquor have lagged far behind the amount of liquor sold in the last one and a half years. From June 2020 to December 2021, the state has earned Rs 23,000 crore from the sale of liquor. It is learned that the state excise department has earned the most by selling domestic liquor.

A survey in January 2022 found that 35 per cent of the liquor sold in the state in the last one and a half months was domestic liquor. After domestic liquor, beer has sold the most. It is to be noted that the lockdown has been going on for a long time in the last one and a half years due to Corona. The liquor store was closed. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. However, overall, foreign liquor sales have declined slightly.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 21, 2022, 13:02 IST

