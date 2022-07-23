BREAKING | Arpita Mukherjee Arrest || Bag bags of money in the house! Arpita Mukherjee, close to Partha Chatterjee, arrested

#Kolkata: Sacks and sacks of money kept in the house! The amount of money has exceeded 21 crores! Even so, searches are going on at the house of Arpita Mukherjee, close to Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. Three more cash counting machines were taken to Arpita Mukherjee’s flat since morning, from which ED officials are believed to have recovered more money. According to the latest reports through sources, Arpita Mukherjee has already been arrested. The ED officials decided to arrest him due to inconsistencies in the interrogation.

Arpita Mukherjee started her career with modeling 15-16 years ago. Arpita’s entry in Tollywood is based on that modeling. Arpita acted in several Bengali films at the beginning of her career. Arpita was the lead heroine in films like ‘Sparsh’ and Hridaye Lekho Name’. Later, however, he was seen acting in supporting roles in various films. Arpita acted in supporting roles in films like ‘Mama Bhagne’ and ‘Partner’. Still, Arpita is seen acting in various films directed by director Anup Sengupta.

However, Arpita crossed over to Odisha as the ground was not strong in Taliganj. He gained popularity by acting in several Odisha films. After that, Arpita acted in many Tamil films in the south. Back in Bengal, Arpita Mukherjee tried to enter serials and movies once again but was not successful. After that, Arpita was seen as a model for various photoshoots at various times.

Incidentally, after the overnight interrogation in the SSC case Arrested state minister Partha Chatterjee. After about 26 and a half hours of interrogation, he was arrested some time ago on Saturday. It was initially known that the ED officials were taking him out of Naktala’s house and going to the CGO complex in Salt Lake. But in no time the car changed its direction and started moving towards Behala. After that the ED officials reached Joka ESI Hospital with him. After the examination there, he is being taken to the Bankshal court.

