Breaking News: Sourav Gangopadhyay’s mother infected with corona virus again, admitted to hospital

#Kolkata: Sourav Gangopadhyay’s mother Nirupa Gangopadhyay was admitted to the hospital due to illness. Sourav’s mother was admitted to Woodland Hospital this morning. Due to fever, corona test was done. Corona report positive.

Earlier, Sourav Gangopadhyay’s mother had tested positive for Covid-19 He was also admitted to Woodlands Hospital at that time At that time he had mild fever, breathing problem At that time, Nirupa Gangopadhyay returned home after recovering

Earlier, several members of Sourav’s family have been infected with corona virus multiple times Dada himself has tested positive for Covid-19

