BREAKING | Partha Chattopadhyay Arrest || Partha Chatterjee on the way to CGO complex, arrested after 26 hours of interrogation

#Kolkata: After an overnight interrogation Arrested state minister Partha Chatterjee. After about 26 and a half hours of interrogation, he was arrested some time ago on Saturday. At this moment, the ED officials took him out of Naktala’s house and sent him to the CGO complex in Salt Lake. After physical examination at SSKM hospital, ED officials will reach CGO complex with Partha Chatterjee. The investigating ED officials have charged him with non-cooperation in the investigation.

On the other hand, since the news of Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, the security arrangements at the CGO complex have been tightened. A large number of central forces have been deployed at the CGO complex. Two top officials of ED have already reached the CGO complex in Salt Lake from Delhi.

Read more: Partha Chatterjee arrested, being taken to CGO complex, reports ED sources

It is learned that on other days, other than officials are allowed to enter the CGO complex. But on this day no one is allowed to enter except the officials. Even the media is not allowed to enter. According to sources, the state minister may be produced in the court today.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 23, 2022, 10:08 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee