Friday, July 22, 2022
Kolkata Updates

BREAKING: Suddenly ED raids Partha Chattopadhyay’s house, central forces surround house

#Kolkata: Central investigative agency Enforcement Directorate or ED conducted an early morning search operation at Partha Chattopadhyay’s house in Naktala. Central forces went there along with the investigation team. Trinamool leader’s house guards’ phones have been seized and searches are underway. A search operation is underway. A team of Kolkata Police is standing outside. The front of the house has been barricaded. It is believed that this raid on the then education minister’s house was in the SSC corruption case. (Partha Chatterjee)

On the other hand, it is reported that the ED has also raided the house of Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari. ED also launched an investigation operation at the house of Paresh Adhikari in Mekhligonj on Friday morning.

Details coming…

Tags: Paresh Adhikari, Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam



