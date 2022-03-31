Bringing style, silence & saving together, Crompton unveils the new IoT-enabled SilentPro Blossom ceiling fans

With an aim to fulfill the décor of your dreams, India’s market leader in the ceiling fan category, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has launched its premium aesthetic ceiling fan series – SilentPro Blossom Smart Ceiling Fans. The latest design was showcased at a grand event attended by Crompton’s Fans Head, Rangarajan Sriram and held exclusively for the company’s trade partners and dealers.

Featured in vibrant designs with impressive performance and 2X more silent at 52dB, the latest innovation by Crompton will help you experience unmatched comfort and energy savings.

Homes have become the new spaces that have been transformed to suit our comfort and needs especially in the new norm. This has further led to an increasing demand of revamping our rooms. With a majority of consumers now meticulously considering every aspect of their décor, ceiling fans not only bring in the air comfort but have also become a conscious choice of aesthetics and design. Hence, today, there are a range of technological advancements in fans from IoT to silence that bring maximum comfort and convenience. Keeping this in mind, the frontrunner of fan innovation, Crompton, ensures its latest industry-leading fan is part of your home further enhancing the quality of life for every consumer.

Crompton has unveiled its latest SilentPro Blossom Smart that is inspired by the natural flora and designed to bring nature into the setting of your choice to make a statement! Promising superior air delivery, eye-catchy design combinations and energy efficiency that can cut your bills significantly, this ceiling fan is also equipped with the best-in-class IoT features making it a modern-day essential in Indian households. The smart operations can also be controlled via the MyCrompton app or Voice Assistants like Google Home or Amazon Alexa, further ensuring a more comfortable and convenient time.

The latest features unveiled by Crompton’s SilentPro Blossom include:

· Striking Fluidic Design – Designed with a striking sense that not only delivers superior air comfort but offers a lasting first impression as a spotlight décor element in your spaces.

· Light Up The Room With Mood Lighting – Experience a fan that best resonates the mood of your room with incredible under-lighting to switch between Warm Light, Neutral Light and Cool Light via the MyCrompton app. You can also adjust the intensity of the light basis your convenience using the brightness scale

· 2X Silent – Operating at 10-12 decibels lower than conventional fans, SilentPro Blossom is 2X times more silent than any fan at a whispering noise level of 52dB ensuring a quiet and calming atmosphere.

· Smart & Connected – The fan can be connected to voice-controlled devices like Amazon Alexa & Google assistant. You can enjoy as wide array of IoT features like Breeze Mode, Timer, Scheduler, Regulator and Sleep Mode that can be connected to Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant.

· 5 Star Rated Fan – With a 5 Star rating and Activ BLDC Technology, the SilentPro Blossom offers 50% energy savings along with wide range voltage (90V-300V) and 98% effective utilization of input power

· Telescopic Mounting – These fans come with never-seen-before ceiling adjustable telescopic mounting thatthat fits in different ceiling designs and add elegance to our space

· Warranty – 5-year warranty as compared to 2-year warranty in a conventional fan.

Speaking about the company’s latest range, Mr. Rangarajan Sriram, Vice President – Fans, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, “We at Crompton, have always aimed at finding the right balance between hassle-free yet meaningful innovations while curating the best-in-class yet advanced appliances. After almost 2 years, we are delighted to introduce a range of fans on a grand scale for our dealers and trade partners, thereby, helping us to reconnect with them. Our event not only highlighted our latest innovation but also enabled us to showcase our channel partners the latest upgrades & automations in our Goa factory.”

He further added, “As the summer season kicks in, ceiling fans have become our saving grace from the intense heat. Hence, understanding this predicament and providing solutions of style, silence and savings, we are thrilled to launch our most stylish range of IoT-enabled SilentPro Blossom fans. Delivering silence as well as enabling up to 50% energy savings, this innovation is the ideal purchase for modern-day consumers who are looking at aesthetic décor, meaningful purchases, and responsible choices.”