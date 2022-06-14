Britannia launches Biscafe, the perfect partner to your Coffee

Coffee is loved by millions across the world, but does coffee truly have a

perfect partner? Wondering why the country’s largest Bakery Foods Company, Britannia is talking

about coffee…read along.

Britannia solved the #CoffeeKaBetterHalf dilemma that was causing widespread paranoia and much

anticipation amongst netizens last week. The Foods Major did this by launching the all-new Britannia

Biscafe, a coffee flavoured cracker that elevates your coffee drinking experience.

Infused with the flavour of rich coffee, this super thin, light & crunchy biscuit offers coffee lovers the

perfect companion to their cuppa. Choose to have it as a stand-alone shot of crunchy coffee, that’s

fine too.

Britannia kicked off the campaign with a ‘leaked video’ of Karan Johar. It is no mystery that Karan

Johar aka KJo is one of the most quirky, fashionable directors that has a strong affinity for Coffee.

The video showed Karan losing his cool, as he was denied his favourite cup of coffee…why? Well,

because coffee had gone on strike! The video went viral and speculation ran wild about what the

possible reasons could be!

Karan goes crazy https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeDnaycomVU/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The next video in the series, had Karan deeply empathising with Coffee’s trauma of being treated

like the third wheel and vowing to find Coffee its better half!

Karan’s self-shot video – https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeIc1I0IpI5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The 3 rd video had Karan Johar filtering through endless suggestions on the perfect accompaniment

for coffee, brainstorming on potential pairs, and optimum flavour profiles brought together by

numerous influencers and netizens on a quest to ease coffee’s pain of feeling incomplete.

Audition video – https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeNbquQI8K_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

When nothing rang a bell, Karan picks up the phone on Britannia’s Managing Director Varun Berry’s

and implores him to find the right partner to Coffee!

Reveal video – https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeTfyt0jMAQ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

And that’s how Britannia Biscafe was launched. The Wafer-thin Cracker with the richness of coffee

was created by Britannia to be the new OG cracker for the current generation.

Commenting on the launch of Biscafe, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia

Industries said, “Britannia has consistently worked to provide the most delicious and satiating

snacking alternatives to over a billion Indians. Keen listening in on social media food conversations

pointed to an opportunity area. Coffee didn’t have the perfect accompaniment, and that was the

inspiration for Biscafe. We developed Biscafe as the first ‘Made in India’ coffee cracker to serve as a

snack accompaniment to a hot cup of coffee, thereby elevating the coffee experience.”

Speaking on the launch of the digital campaign, Aayush Vyas, Vice-President, Integrated Solutions

at Schbang Digital Solutions said, “Coffee completes our daily lives – our morning breakfast, our

dates, our business meetings – but who completes Coffee? That’s where Britannia Biscafe comes in.

For this unique product – we had to weave an equally unique narrative that personified Coffee and its

“feelings”!

When you think about Coffee there is only one person who comes to our mind – Karan Johar! And

that’s exactly how everything came to fit in so seamlessly, and we found our #CoffeeKaBetterHalf –

BisCafe!”

Talking about the new TVC, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “This was an

opportunity to do something very different in the biscuit category since Biscafe is also a first-of-its-

kind in the category. To bring out the product attributes in an interesting way, we came up with the

idea of creating a holistic communication approach starting with using Karan Johar because of his

strong association with coffee and a visual device of dominos to add some freshness. For Britannia, a

brand that has dominated tea and biscuit time, this will definitely create a new consumption

occasion, with coffee!”

Starting at Rs 10, the all new BisCafe packs are already available across metro markets across all the

standard price points in various pack sizes.