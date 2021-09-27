British High Commissioner Alex Ellis is mesmerized by the taste of Rasgulla of Kolkata arc– News18 Bangla

Kolkata: This time it was British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis or Alex Ellis (British High Commissioner Tastes Rasgulla) who tasted Rasgulla. Alex Ellis recently came to Calcutta He ate Rasgulla at KC Das’s shop in Dharmatala He himself expressed his fascination through social media His smiling face is shining on Twitter Sandalwood tip on forehead, jasmine garland around neck 6 Funny High Commissioner Alice is eating Rasgolla 6

The message of his fascination has spread in the net world – “I am very happy to be in Kolkata, the sweetest city in India. K. of the Esplanade here. C. At Das’s outlet, I tasted the delicious Bengali “Rasgolla”. He tweeted in Bengali.

Alex Ellis’ tweet has won the hearts of netizens Twitter users have requested him to eat more than one special meal in Kolkata Someone said, after that, to eat hot rasgolla freshly taken from the pan Someone said again, to taste the street food of Kolkata One netizen said, the next time you come to Kolkata, you must try sweet yoghurt

Alex Ellis took over as British High Commissioner to India in January this year He replaces Philip Barton Not only Calcutta He has visited every city in India before and tasted the famous local food

There’s always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai – for heavy! pic.twitter.com/Xv6Hu4iW2X – Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 9, 2021

He went to Bangalore and ate Mysore masala dhosa After removing the knife and fork, he ate dhosa with his hands He went to Mumbai earlier this month He set foot in the commercial city and tasted the local delicacy ‘Bara Pao’ He shared a photo of himself standing in front of the Gateway of India on Twitter The dabbawalas of that city gave him a tiffin box 7 as a gift Alice also thanked them on Twitter

Delighted to receive this beautiful tiffin box from Mumbai’s exceptional #Dabbawalas. pic.twitter.com/mOLdHZphIF – Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 9, 2021

Where will the British High Commissioner go after that? Netizens are eagerly waiting to see pictures of his next destination and enjoying local food