#Kolkata: High voltage IPL match in Eden tomorrow. All tickets are sold out from the day before the match. Cricket fans are scrambling for tickets. Those who have booked tickets online are getting tickets at the Mohammedan Club counter. And not everyone is getting tickets to the brokers, such is the complaint. Several people have gathered in front of the Garden of Eden since Monday morning. Many are complaining that they have come for the ticket black market. The brokers are asking for a ticket of 800 rupees starting from 1400 rupees to 2 thousand rupees. Tickets for Rs.1000 cost from Rs.1500 to Rs.3000.

Lots of people are coming to Kolkata from different parts of the district as they cannot book tickets online. Everyone is wandering around the Garden of Eden. Manojit is from Nalhati in Birbhum. With two more friends. They came with high hopes of not getting tickets online. If tickets are available from the counter. Not getting that, they have fallen into the clutches of the black market of ticket brokers and have become like eating vermi, they say.

According to sources, people associated with several grounds and the game have booked more tickets online. They are blackmailing the tickets realizing the opportunity. It was even seen that complimentary tickets were being black marketed.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 23, 2022, 20:32 IST

Tags: IPL