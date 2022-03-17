bronchial thermoplasty is now available in apollo hospitals kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sandeep Chowdhury, 50, a resident of Durgapur. Has been suffering from severe asthma for a long time. Occasionally hospitalized. Panic erupted during Corona! He even has to stay in the bypap ventilation. But even then the problem was not solved. Sandip Babu used to suffer from panic during the change of weather. Understand this is the ultimate breathing problem! But that Sandeep Chowdhury is now much healthier than the magic of doctors. Asthma and shortness of breath are almost non-existent through bronchial thermoplasty. Sandeep Babu is not alone, another elderly Kolkata resident named Ananta Mitra has recovered with the application of bronchial thermoplasty.

Read more: Bullet train cannot be run on Indian soil, claims Nusrat-Sudip! The railway minister refused to comply

What is this bronchial thermoplasty? This is a painless method for effective treatment of severe asthma This treatment uses a catheter, which is inserted through a windpipe and heated. This heat targets the smooth muscles of the lungs, so that those muscles contract and prevent the symptoms of asthma from escalating further. This procedure usually requires three sittings at three-week intervals.

The Apollo Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata has introduced bronchial thermoplasty for the first time in Eastern India. The most effective treatment for asthma. On March 14, 2022, two patients underwent bronchial thermoplasty at the Apollo Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata. Patients are stable after the procedure.

Read more: What’s in the IPS officer’s suitcase! Everyone’s eyes were on the forehead after the test at the airport

Dr. Devraj Josh, Consultant Pulmonologist, Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata, applied this method to two patients. “A large portion of the total population in India suffers from severe asthma,” says Devraj Yash, a pulmonologist. Consequently bronchial thermoplasty is an effective treatment for non-allergic asthma. Introducing this method in eastern India was really a challenge. “

Dr. Devraj Yash adds, “About 300 million people worldwide suffer from asthma. About 5-10% of them are hospitalized due to the severity of the disease. If they have low IgE or eosinophil results, they may consider this treatment. In 80% of cases, the patient recovers after applying bronchial thermoplasty. However, for those with allergies, this method is recommended. The process takes about 45 minutes to 1 hour to complete without pain. “

Read more: The miraculous young man in front of three gokhoro, the consequences are fatal! Watch the video

Dr. Sushil Agarwal, Consultant Pulmonologist, Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata, said, We hope it will be equally effective here. Patients are relieved after bronchial thermoplasty and regular asthma attacks are prevented. As a result, they are slowly returning to normal life. “

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Dasgupta (CEO-Eastern Region, Apollo Hospitals Group) said, We are even at the forefront of new medical approaches. Our physicians are committed to good treatment. This state-of-the-art technology will solve many asthma problems. “Although the current cost of this bronchial thermoplasty is quite high, it costs around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 17, 2022, 22:42 IST

Tags: Bronchial thermoplasty