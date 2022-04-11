Brother-in-law raped his brother’s wife in Kakdwip! Police arrest two – News18 Bangla

# Namespace: Police have arrested two people, including the victim’s brother-in-law, in the Kakdwip gang-rape case The main accused is disrespectful about the other person arrested On the same day, two persons were arrested from Patibunia of Namkhana police station

Last Friday night, a housewife was allegedly gang-raped in the Patibunia II area of ​​Kakdwip. Allegedly, after the gang-rape, an attempt was made to burn the housewife by pouring kerosene on her to destroy the evidence. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital

He told the police that he had identified the two accused Based on that information, the police arrested two people including the victim’s brother-in-law this afternoon Police are investigating whether anyone other than the two was involved in the gang-rape and attempted arson.

The victim further alleged that the accused threatened to keep her mouth shut after the gang-rape Otherwise, they are afraid to kill his children

The housewife went out of the house late Friday night to go to the toilet He was then taken to the second floor of the house and gang-raped After that, the accused also tried to burn him But the accused fled as one of her neighbors left the woman screaming

Biswajit Halder

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 11, 2022, 21:36 IST

