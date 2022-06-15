Brother who appeared at the police station in the morning to kill the sleeping grandfather by pressing the pillow! Banshdronite Chanchalya – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dada 7 was killed by his brother in Banshdroni After the murder, the accused went to the police station and surrendered The accused told the police that he had killed his grandfather by pressing a pillow

This morning, the incident caused a stir in Niranjan Palli area of ​​Banshdroni The deceased was identified as Debashis Chakraborty, 50 The accused is his younger brother Shubhashis Chakraborty After killing his sleeping grandfather with a pillow, Shubhashis himself went to Banshdroni police station in the morning and informed about the incident. After that the police came to the spot and recovered the body Initially, the police accused him of killing his grandfather due to financial problems.

According to the locals, two brothers Debashis and Shubhashis lived in Niranjan Palli’s house There was no one else in the family The financial condition of the two brothers was not good at all However, no big quarrel or dispute between the two brothers was noticed So no one could have imagined that Shubhashis could kill Dada Debashis in this way. The incident was reported after the police arrived in the area in the morning

Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy Accused Shubhashis has been arrested after surrendering He will be taken to court today Police are interrogating him to find out the real reason behind the murder

