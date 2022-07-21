Brought success in Goa, BJP gave big responsibility to the leader who emerged from Sangh in Bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A leader from a foreign state is bringing a big responsibility to the organization of the state BJP The central leadership of the BJP appointed Satish Dhond, who emerged from the RSS, as the joint general secretary of the organization in the state along with Amitabh Chakraborty. Satish Dhond, who is being sent to Bengal, has brought success to the BJP in Goa before coming to Bengal.

Although a leader like Dhond is being sent to Bengal only looking at 2024, not that Dhander’s arrival in Bengal is believed to be coming to an end as allegations against Amitabh Chakraborty, the general secretary of the organization in the state, and infighting among the party’s top leadership in the state were adding to the headaches of the party’s central leadership. He will handle the joint responsibility of the general secretary organization with Amitabh Chakraborty

Complaints within the party against Amitabh Chakraborty, who is in charge of the party’s current general secretary organization in the state, are not new. In 2018, the organization leader of the RSS was given the responsibility of joint general secretary of the party in the state by the Sangh. Subsequently, he and Kishore Barman were given responsibility along with General Secretary Subrata Chatterjee. Before the last 2021 elections, Subrata was suddenly removed and the responsibility of the general secretary of the state was given to Amitabh Chakraborty. Kishore Burman was sent to Tripura on independent duty. Then the pair of then state president Dilip Ghosh and Subratach Chatterjee broke up.

BJP insiders allege that Amitabh Chakraborty started monopolizing the party organization in the state after that. Dilip Ghosh was replaced by Sukant Majumdar as the state president after the assembly elections It is heard that Amitabh was behind making Sukanth the state president. The new chapter of Sukanth – Amitabh duo in the state BJP begins.

Serious allegations against Amitabha, after getting power, he started cutting Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha supporters from the organization. District-by-district protests started against Amitabha, accusing him of usurping power and placing his followers in various positions. Even, in many places there are posters with Amitabha’s name

Allegations against Amitabh Chakraborty continued to be filed with the top leadership in Delhi In fact, Sangh top leadership called in Delhi and demanded an apology from Amitabh All India President JP Nadda, All India General Secretary (Organization) BL Santoshad also filed complaints against Amitabha when he came to the state. The leaders of Amitabh’s opposition group are seeing it as a positive thing to keep Amitabh as general secretary after so many incidents and bring him joint responsibility with Satish Dhond. According to them, the top leadership of the BJP and the Sangh actually sent a message to Amitabh to come to terms with this move

However, the leaders of Amitabh Chakraborty’s camp do not see anything unusual in this Dilip Ghosh-Subrata Chatterjee’s time as an example, they say that in the past too, more than one person has been appointed as general secretary of the organization. Leaders following Amitabh are claiming that the aim of this decision is to bring a leader like Dhonda to the state before 2024 and build the organization.

Before the assembly elections in Goa, the BJP had assigned this task to the state Dhond fulfilled the expectations of the top leadership by winning the party in twenty seats in a tough fight After Goa he was also given charge of Odisha This time it was sent to Bengal from there Amitabh Chakraborty welcomed Satish Dhand as joint general secretary of the organization by tweeting to avoid controversy.