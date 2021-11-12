BSF protests increase in jurisdiction, states bring proposals in assembly, support eager – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government decided to pass the resolution in the assembly in protest of the BSF’s increase in jurisdiction. The proposal will be tabled by the state government in the assembly on November 18 In that case, the proposal would be passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly as the second state after Punjab to oppose the BSF Jurisdiction Controversy.

On the same day, Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee himself said that he would bring a proposal in the assembly He said, “We have brought the proposal as per Rule No. 165 of the Legislative Assembly, it has been accepted.” There is no such opportunity in BSF law to increase the jurisdiction in this way The decision to reverse the Home Ministry’s decision will be taken up in the Legislative Assembly.

The Union Home Ministry has recently issued a notification saying that the BSF will be able to search and make arrests up to 50 km from the border. Until now, the BSF had this power up to 15 km from the border Opposition states, including West Bengal, rallied against the Centre’s decision A resolution has already been passed in the Punjab Assembly opposing the Centre’s decision Other opposition-ruled states could follow suit

Provincial Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already demanded that the state government pass a similar resolution in the assembly and send a message of protest to the central government. As a result, it has become clear that the Congress will support the state government if it finally passes a resolution in the assembly protesting the BSF’s increase in jurisdiction.

Coincidentally, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla arrived in Kolkata on the same day In New Town, he met with the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and police DG. The decision to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF was also discussed at that meeting The states will also convey their views on the BSF’s increase in jurisdiction to the central government

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting against the increase in BSF’s jurisdiction. He alleged that the central government was trying to interfere in law and order in the state by increasing the jurisdiction of the BSF. There was a possibility that the state government could bring a resolution in the assembly to protest against this decision That proposal is being brought on November 18

Despite the claims of BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh, the BSF’s authority has been increased in the interest of national security. His sarcasm, ‘So much objection that illegal manipulation will stop!’