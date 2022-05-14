Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee || Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s message at DYFI conference, youth society gets oxygen

#Kolkata: He did not leave the house due to physical reasons. However, Oxygen Buddhadev Bhattacharya is still with the party workers. Whether it is the field of the brigade or the election. Even at the conference, the party’s activist supporters are waiting for the former chief minister’s speech. The All India Conference of DYFI is underway at EZCC, Salt Lake. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya gave the message in that conference. The statement sent by him was read out. He said, “The only leftist movement that can stop the current anti-people and repressive government in our state and country. DYFI workers in West Bengal are organizing daily protests all over the state, ignoring all adversities. I sincerely congratulate their struggle and DYFI.” My best wishes to all the members of this conference. “

After 28 long years, the All India Conference of DYFI is being held in the state. About 500 delegates from all over the country came to attend the conference. Against the communal politics, the activist supporters of the organization are continuing their movement demanding employment. In this state also DYFI has been agitating on several issues including Aniskand and Hanskali. This time the leadership of the organization is planning a continuous movement across the country. According to the organization sources, they will jump into the movement as soon as the conference is over. Earlier, a section of politicians said that this statement of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya would further strengthen the leadership.

One of the leaders of the organization said, “Any statement made by Buddhababu encourages our activist supporters. We are in a constant movement. This message will intensify it.” One of the delegates who attended the conference said, “Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is not only the leader of West Bengal. He is the leader of the country. He is the leader of all of us. We are all very happy and encouraged by his statement. “If anyone protests, he will be attacked. We are going to launch a big movement against this tomorrow. We will move forward with this statement of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.”

Regarding the statement of Buddha Babu on this day, Kunal Ghosh said, “Buddha Babu stay well. Stay healthy. It is easy to make a statement sitting at home. He gave English to Prathmi. One genocide after another has taken place. Who says repression? Buddhababu was the Chief Minister and Police Minister. This speech is incomplete. Speak with a sense of reality.

UJJAL ROY

First published: May 14, 2022, 18:20 IST

