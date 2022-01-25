Buddhadeb Bhattacharya gets Padma Bhushan, Modi government honors former CM – News18 Bangla

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is receiving the Padma Bhushan award. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s name is on the list of Padma awards released by the Union Home Ministry. The former Chief Minister of the state is being honored with this Padma Bhushan award for his contribution in the field of public service.

Apart from Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, actor Victor Banerjee is also receiving Padma Bhushan from West Bengal.

Details coming …

January 25, 2022

