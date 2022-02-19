Bundle of notes arranged in layers on the top of the cupboard! Four crore rescued in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Billions of rupees are arranged in layers in the cartoon placed on the cupboard! Customs officials recovered several crores of rupees in the city. On Saturday, customs officials searched a house in Beniapukur. Four Crore Rupees Recovered in Kolkata.

Customs officials raided Beniapukur after receiving information from customs sources. From there, two people were detained by the customs officials. Because what is the source of this huge money? Where did this huge amount of money come from? Why was so much money kept at home? Customs officials want to find the answer to all these questions.

Read more: 6-year-old child in court tensions in the relationship! ‘Humanitarian’ verdict in Calcutta High Court!

Two people are being detained and interrogated on charges of keeping unaccounted money. According to customs sources, most of the five hundred rupees notes were in the cartoon. A total of four cartoons were recovered by customs officials. The huge amount of money was arranged in layers in it. According to the customs sources, a few days ago the news came to the customs officials through a secret source from a central agency. Customs officials raided the house after receiving the news that there were crores of rupees in the house.

Read more: The fate of the fake call center leaked in the heart of the city! Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Campaign in Sector Five

While searching the house, the customs officials found a bundle of five hundred rupees arranged in layers in cartoons on top of the cupboard. Money counting machines are used to count huge amount of money. Investigating officers used to count the money in that machine. In the end, after trying for a few hours, it is known that the four cartoons have about four crore rupees. The money was recovered by customs officials. Two people were detained. Because they could not say the exact source of the money. They could not show any documents.

Customs officials recovered four crore rupees from the cartoons. The two have been interrogated by customs officials

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 19, 2022, 20:18 IST

Tags: Money