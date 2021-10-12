October 12, 2021

Burj Khalifa in Kolkata: The impeccable light of Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ has been extinguished, the real reason is …

2 hours ago admin


Riaz Ahmed is in charge of lighting one of the attractions of this huge pavilion. His ‘intelligent lighting’ has given the mandapa a magical look. The Burj Khalifa in Calcutta was becoming more magical with the laser beam falling from the mandapa. But the pilots are in trouble because of the laser beam of the 140-foot-tall pavilion, and that’s why the airport authorities say they are not aware of any complaints about the allegations.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Passengers on the rise in Kolkata Airport

4 hours ago admin

Durga Puja 2021: Crowd overflowing in the pujo mandapa of Sri Bhumi to see Burj Khalifa on the evening of Saptami, see

5 hours ago admin

Durga Puja 2021: Minister Arup Biswas reminds people to abide by coronation rules

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Burj Khalifa in Kolkata: The impeccable light of Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ has been extinguished, the real reason is …

2 hours ago admin

Passengers on the rise in Kolkata Airport

4 hours ago admin

Durga Puja 2021: Crowd overflowing in the pujo mandapa of Sri Bhumi to see Burj Khalifa on the evening of Saptami, see

5 hours ago admin

World News: What a fisherman! The price went up to 11 crores! Not gold-diamonds, but?

5 hours ago admin

Durga Puja 2021: Minister Arup Biswas reminds people to abide by coronation rules

5 hours ago admin