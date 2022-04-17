Burnt in the market, the price of grain has increased, the common man is getting excited! – News18 Bangla
Sanhyik Ghosh
Three days have passed since the end of Chaitra, yet the city of Calcutta has not seen Kalbaishakhi. Even the soothing rain disappeared. The temperature is rising day by day. In the last five days, the temperature in the city of Kolkata has been hovering between 35 and 36 degrees. The burning heat as the day progresses. Being sweating profusely. And to avoid this heat, doctors advise eating salt, sugar, water and lemon. But Mango Bengalis have to stop here. The name ‘Pati’ is not priced. Leafy lemons have been selling at high prices for the last ten to twelve days. 10 rupees per piece. If it is a little bigger in size, the price has reached 12 rupees per piece.
The sellers are blaming the heat for the rise in prices. In areas where lemons are grown, the crop is damaged by extreme heat. As a result of which there is no supply as per the demand, the price of leafy lemons is increasing.
One of the reasons for the rise in prices is the rise in fuel prices. The price of diesel stands a few paise away from Century. Which has also affected the prices of daily necessities.
At a glance today’s market price
Lake Market
Patal 50 rupees per kg (last Sunday the price was 55-60)
Shrimp 50 rupees / kg (last Sunday the price was 55)
Eggplant 60 rupees per kg (last Sunday was 80, the price is higher for summer)
Rs 50 per kg (last Sunday the price was 55)
Sajon 60 rupees per kg (a week ago it was 100/110 per kg. Prices will go up again)
30 per piece of pumpkin
Raw chilli 60 rupees per kg
Moonflower potatoes 35-40 kg per
Jyoti 22-24 kg per
Garlic 200-250 rupees per kg (for last ten days)
Onion 40 rupees per kg (one price for ten days)
Ginger 100-150 rupees per kg (on quality)
Eggs 11 rupees pair today, was 10 rupees pair
Hatibagan Bazar
Chicken (cut): Rs.240 / kg
Chicken (whole): 160 rupees / kg
Katla (cut): 350 rupees / kg
Pabda: 400
Pomfret: 600
Mutton: 640
Vegetable price list, Hatibagan Bazaar
Jyoti Alu – 22
Nasik’s onion 25
Sukhsagar onion 20
Ginger 60
Enchor 60
Garlic 100
Patal 50
Wendy’s 40
Eggplant 60
Lanka 100
Uchche 50
Cucumber 50
Tomato 30
Carrots 40
Shrimp 50
Capsicum 60
Beans 60
Lau 20
Pumpkin 30
Lemon 5 rupees a piece
Cabbage 20
Sajane data 80 rupees
