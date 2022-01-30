Bus Accident in Kolkata: Mini bus overturned at Dharmatala, fatal accident in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon!

#Kolkata: The bus was involved in an accident at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala. It is learned that a bus on Bankra-Park Circus route came to Dharmatala and crashed. It is reported that the accident took place due to a flat tire. The bus overturned after the tire burst and hit the lamppost.

It is reported that 6 passengers of the bus were injured. They have been admitted to SSKM Hospital. The mini bus (WB11B3048) crashed at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala this afternoon. The bus hit the light post. It is learned that the bus was carrying the guests to the wedding.

One person died in an accident at Vaishnavaghata Patuli two days ago. 4 were injured. In that incident, a car hit the back of a standing bus. The doll was heading towards the casting bridge from the direction of Baghayatin flyover. On the way, he hit a standing bus. He was taken to Baghayatin Hospital. One person died there. Four injured people were admitted to the hospital.

The day before, an accident took place on Vivekananda Road in North Kolkata in the early morning. A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision between a lorry and a car. Two occupants of the vehicle were also injured. The accident took place on Vivekananda Road at 4:20 am. After colliding with the lorry, the lamppost broke and the car went up on the sidewalk. Police rescued the three injured and took them to Calcutta Medical College Hospital.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: January 30, 2022, 14:57 IST

Tags: Bus Accident, Kolkata Accident