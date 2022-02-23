Bus, minibus happy fare? High Court wants report – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has sought an affidavit on whether extra fares are being charged for minibuses and private buses in the state. On Tuesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the secretary of the transport department to submit an affidavit stating the rules for charging buses. The court also asked to know whether the rent is being taken as per one’s whim without following any specific list.

The state has no fare policy for private buses since Kovid. However, its practical application is not visible. In this situation a public interest litigation was filed seeking the intervention of the Calcutta High Court.

Read more: ‘SSC chairmen are puppets!’ SLST Dismisses High Court Explosive Surveillance

In many cases, it has been alleged in this case that double fare is being charged on some routes. It is also alleged that the transport law of 2017 is not being obeyed. Lawyer Pratush Patwari filed the case in the public interest by raising all such allegations.

His application to the court, the transport department to know their plans with the rent. Now there is no fare list on the bus. As a result, passengers are being harassed. Pulling it into the pockets of the people due to the dragged Covid supermarket, the fare is being collected from the passengers at will. The plaintiff claims that it has affected the public mind at all.

Read more: Be careful! The car will be stolen without breaking the lock, experts warn

The state has filed a petition seeking dismissal of the public interest litigation. Their argument is that any bus route, schedule and fare are all decided by the regional transport authorities. The Department of Transportation did not intervene in the matter, but the authorities were not involved. So the case should be dismissed.

Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava did not agree with the state’s argument. In his remarks, the regional authorities are right. But what is the power of the Secretary of the Department of Transportation? Can’t he make a decision? If he does not have this power, the court will intervene in this matter.

Following this, the division bench of the chief justice directed the transport department to report within four weeks whether the transport secretary has any authority over the bus fare issue and whether there are any rules regarding the fare.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 23, 2022, 10:24 IST

Tags: Bus, Calcutta High Court