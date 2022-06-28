Bus Souhardya on Padma Setu: ‘Souhardya’ to run on Padma Setu, Kolkata-Dhaka bus service resumes after two and a half years

North 24 Parganas: India-Bangladesh passenger service was suspended for a long time due to Corona overcrowding. This international bus service was re-launched almost two and a half years later. Friendship will run through the newly inaugurated Padma Bridge in Bangladesh. The new bridge will reduce bus travel time from Kolkata to Dhaka in Bangladesh by about four hours, according to the Petrapole Border Bus Service.

According to Shyamoli Passenger Transport Company, the passenger bus will travel from the Compassionate Bus Terminal in Salt Lake. After getting permission to launch passenger buses between Kolkata and Dhaka, this bus service called Sauhardya was re-launched with the help of West Bengal Transport Corporation. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m., the bus will leave Salt Lake’s Compassionate International Bus Terminal. The bus will leave Dhaka on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from the BRTC bus terminal at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Read more: The head of the panchayat is working in the field as well as studying to run the family

Karunamoyee BusStand:

https://maps.app.goo.gl/GGxHTDUkFG9zRtZj8

The Kolkata-Dhaka bus fare is 1,400 rupees. The Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala bus service has already been launched on private initiative. This bus will leave Kolkata from Karunamayi bus terminal on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:15 pm. The train will leave Agartala at 4 pm the next day. The fare from Kolkata to Agartala is the same as before at Rs 1,600.

Read more: Mother is coming, after overcoming the excess, she is preparing to make the idol again in Kumarpara

Read more: Innumerable young men and women have gone into the trap of mother-son cheating

BRTC of Bangladesh will run this bus from Kolkata for three days i.e. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Both the airlines will close this bus service on Sunday. Rubin Mandal, a passenger from Bangladesh, said:

( Rudra Narayan Roy)

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: June 28, 2022, 14:42 IST

Tags: Kolkata Bus Service, Padma setu