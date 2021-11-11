Buses without route permit: Bugs without route permit

Kolkata: On the morning of Vaifonta, a bus hit a scooter on the BaghaJatin Bridge (Accident). The young man riding the scooter died on the way to pick up his brother-in-law from his sister in that accident. The bus that was hit did not have a route permit. Even after this, buses without route permit are running in the city. There are many buses in Kolkata which run without route permit.

A bus from Kolkata to Hughli Garh Ghat route was found at Dharmatala on Thursday. Whose number is WB 25C 0610. Allegedly, this bus has no route permit. When the driver of the bus asked the conductor at Dharmatala bus stand, he did not want to say anything about the permit. But then they did not even want to identify themselves. Avoid everyone. The bus left Dharmatala for its destination at around 3 pm. On the way, passengers and luggage are picked up from Baubazar Junction, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mechua.

At that time, the traffic sergeant stopped the bus after approaching Girish Park. Want to see all the documents of the car according to the rules. Although all the papers were in order, the driver and conductor of the vehicle could not show the route permit. Eventually the police took legal action against the vehicle. And thus forbids driving the bus. That bus has a reserve permit. But there is no route permit. If this bus is involved in an accident in any way, then no passenger of the bus will get any compensation from insurance.

Why is the bus still running that way? Passengers are raising questions about that. Passengers complain that many such buses are running on the road. They demanded that strict action be taken against them.