Buy car in city Showroom wearing a nighty Photo goes viral in Internet | Sandy Saha appeared in the car showroom after the night! What is the hall? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sandy Saha is already a very popular name as a social media influencer. Sandy Saha has reached the pinnacle of success by making videos on YouTube and various social media platforms. Sandy is one of the names in the list of Bengali YouTubers. He has made videos with everyone from Yash Dasgupta to Anindhya Chattopadhyay. Sandy does nothing to entertain followers. Sandy (Sandy Saha) agrees to do everything. Sometimes she is seen on the flyover and sometimes in the crowded streets. This time it was found in the car showroom (Viral Photo). Tao is wearing nightie again.

It turned out that Sandy was buying a car. At least that’s what Sandy Saha has claimed in his social media post. However, Sandy reached the showroom after midnight to buy the first car. He has posted some viral photos on social media. Sandy Saha poses next to a gleaming red car after the green nightie. He bought a car from the Jeep Company. The caption reads, ‘The first car. Ola Uber doesn’t run AC so I took it. ‘

Netizens filled Sandy with good wishes in the comments. They congratulated YouTuber for buying the first car. Again, many did not stop to have fun. As one of them wrote, ‘Sports shoes with nightie, aha !! It is like a historical combination of East and West. ‘ According to another person, Sandy (Viral Photo) is going to recognize the nightie as a ‘national dress’. He must have said in advance, ‘Yes, I will go after night to buy a car.’

A few days ago, Sandy (Viral Photo) made a video with Debangshu Bhattacharya. After Elahi Khawadawa at noon, the two also competed in Fuchka. Although Debangshu lost the go. Sandy also expressed his desire to join politics after getting close to the grassroots youth leader.

Earlier, Sandy also made a troll video about Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay’s dance. After wearing a white sari and orange blouse, she went out on the streets of the metropolis with her hair braided. Introducing himself as ‘Kalbaishakhi Byanarji’, he danced and sang Rabindra Sangeet in the open streets. The video went viral. Once again viral Sandy Saha.