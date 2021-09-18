BWhy Babul Supriyo joins TMC | Why grassroots instead of leaving politics! What Babul said …

#Kolkata: The drama of a couple of months came to an end today. Babul Supriya came to the grassroots after BJP’s long innings. He said that he would leave the room of politics and choose the profession of social service. But that did not happen at all, Babul remained within the boundaries of politics. Why this decision, Babul himself broke. “He is resigning from the parliamentary path in Asansol. He added that this has happened in the last three or four days.”

In Babul’s words, “I said from the bottom of my heart that I would leave politics. I wanted to work as a Bengali. It was from my heart. It happened in the last three or four days. It was about my daughter’s admission. Everyone told me it was wrong except my politics.”

“That’s when I changed my mind,” says Babul. Like Babul about this new responsibility, “It will be a big opportunity for me to be given the responsibility. I myself gave the letter to leave the central force of Bengali rhyme.”

Babul Supriya said he would meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. In his words, “Babul doesn’t like Mamata Banerjee’s campaign, but I will go if the party says so.”