By-election margin in only 2 wards, Trinamool wins in all wards of Bhabanipur assembly constituency – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC won all wards in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency) secured victory in all the 8 wards of the Chief Minister’s Legislative Assembly as per the results of the Calcutta pre-poll. However, the gap between the votes in the two wards has decreased compared to the by-elections. In wards 62 and 6, the number of votes has decreased as compared to the by-election (KMC Election Result 2021).

It was through the Bhabanipur by-election that the preparations for the Calcutta Municipality began. In the 2021 assembly elections, the number of votes received in different wards of Bhabanipur has increased. The vote of Calcutta Municipality is called Mini India vote. And Bhabanipur is one such assembly constituency. There are different speaking people scattered in its eight wards. As a result, to the people of the country, the results of the eight wards of Bhabanipur Assembly are like watching.

At the same time, this assembly constituency is the home of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Bhabanipur is a ward in the center of the assembly which is the chief minister’s own ward where the candidates have been changed. In Bhabanipur by-election, number 63, ward where the number of multi-storey and Hindi speaking voters is more, the grassroots has a lead of 2248 votes. The Trinamool had a lead of 413 votes in the Bhabanipur assembly polls. The gap in the pre-poll has increased to 3643 votes.

Eye-catching ward 70 in Bhabanipur. That ward is called Mini Gujarat. In the by-election, the Trinamool was ahead by 1824 votes. However, the Trinamool was trailing in the assembly polls by 2092 votes. In the by-elections, the margin of victory has increased to 4026 votes. Ward No. 71 is leading in the by-election with 5963 votes. The Trinamool was leading in the assembly polls in 1985. In the full vote, there are 71 votes ahead. Trinamool is leading in Ward No. 72 with 3465 votes. The Trinamool was ahead in the assembly polls with only 339 votes. Although the gap here has widened compared to the Assembly vote, it has narrowed in the by-elections.

The gap in the full vote was 1835 votes. Trinamool is leading in ward no. 63 with 5726 votes. He was ahead in the assembly polls with 1831 votes. In the by-elections, the gap has widened to 6493 votes. Ward 64, where the number of multi-storey buildings is plentiful. Trinamool is ahead in the by-elections with 4810 votes. Although the Trinamool was behind in this ward with 536 votes. And the gap in the pre-vote has increased to 6361 votes. In ward number 8, which has the highest number of minority votes, the Trinamool is leading with 2175 votes.

There was a lead of 21369 votes in the assembly polls. Although the victory in the full vote was huge, the gap was reduced to 1608 votes. Former mayor Firhad Hakim’s ward 72 was in this assembly constituency. Where the Trinamool is ahead with 12556 votes. Trinamool was ahead in the assembly polls with 5,209 votes. The grassroots margin has increased to 14918 votes in the general elections.