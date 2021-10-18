By Poll in West Bengal: Goal 4-0, the strategy in which the ruling party Trinamool Congress is fighting 30

#Kolkata: The last Durgapujo. Diwali is two weeks away Before that, re-vote in Bengal This time the Trinamool Congress is going to jump into the campaign of that Pujo. A pair of flower camps is going to go down in the election campaign with the aim of making it four-zero. Sources said that the top leaders of the party will also go in this campaign. This time it is the turn of by-election in four seats.

The BJP won two of these four seats again in the last assembly polls. It is learned that Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is going to start campaigning for the by-elections from October 23. He will go to Kharadaha and Gosaba on that day. Then on October 25 and 26 he will campaign in the other two centers Dinhata and Shantipur. The list of star campaigners has already been announced by the Trinamool. The grassroots leadership has asked them to join the campaign. For example, Firhad Hakim has reached Kochbihar. He started preaching there during the day. BJP’s Nishith Pramanik won in Dinhata. He got 116035 votes. Udayan Guha of Trinamool lost. He got 11596 votes.

Read more: ‘Door Ration’ project thunderstorm again, what is the demand of the dealers’ organization?

Nishith Pramanik MP, now Union Minister. He resigned as MLA. So vote in this center. Trinamool candidate Jayant Naskar won in Gosaba constituency. He got about 104656 votes. BJP candidate Varun Pramanik lost. He got 61515 votes. Voting is taking place here as MLA Jayant Naskar has died. Trinamool candidate Kajal Sinha won in Kharadha constituency. He got 69706 votes. BJP candidate Shilbhadra Dutt lost. He got 617 votes. As Kajal Sinha died, voting is taking place in this constituency. BJP candidate Jagannath Sarkar won in Shantipur constituency. He got 109622 votes. Trinamool candidate Ajay Dey lost. He got 93744 votes. Jagannath Sarkar wants to be an MP. So he resigned as MLA. The BJP, however, wants to start campaigning. Sources said that several central leaders and ministers will also campaign for them.