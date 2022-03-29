Bypass is the temporary party office of Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The new office is being set up temporarily next to the EM bypass to run the party work. The Trinamool Congress wants to start party work by renting a house. A three-storey house is being taken near Bypass Dhabar at present. The new party office (Trinamool Bhavan) is starting there.

There was never enough space in the press conference. When the workers came from the district, they had to think about the place to stay. Many places needed care and repairs. After the big victory in the election of Ekushey, finally the plan was taken to renovate the Trinamool building. The Trinamool Congress temporary party office had hinted at expanding the Trinamool building on June 5.

On May 20, 2002, the Trinamool Bhavan was built next to the bypass. The team was small then, the power was very limited. Now the team in Culver has grown a lot. Winning three times in a row has proved how tough the bottom line of the team is. On top of that, the party wants to expand in the national context. So like the other five national teams, I want a shiny headquarters.

According to sources, the expansion of the old building was planned keeping these aspects in mind. There will be 4 floors for space. There will be separate rooms for each branch. There will be rooms for the top leaders of the organization. Seating for staff from the district. There will be a press conference room. Virtual meeting arrangements. In addition, there will be a hall and conference room for party meetings. The canteen will be built, where the staff will get cheap food.

Like the political circles, there was actually a tactical political message behind this expansion of Trinamool Bhavan. The party is trying to explain in the grassroots register. Growing organization. The communication with the district workers is being increased so that the district workers can come and stay at the Trinamool Bhaban at night. Apart from that, Mamata Banerjee herself announced to focus on the government as well as the party in 2019. Since then the organization has been thinking deeply.

Now, after the voting meter, several separate cells have also been activated. Saini Ghosh of Raj Chakraborty used to sit in Trinamool Bhaban. This expansion is the reason why each department can work from the open space while maintaining coordination. Apart from that, I also want to increase the campaign headquarters. The communication system is also smooth as it is located on the side of the bypass. Metro station is in front. As a result communication will be more convenient. The Trinamool building was planned to give a new and shiny corporate look keeping all aspects in mind.

Although the old building on the side of the bypass has been demolished, some say the work has not progressed in that sense. Having a temporary office on the side of the bypass is not exactly like running a party office. So the Trinamool is looking for a temporary home to run until the new building is built. According to sources, the party leader will inaugurate this temporary office soon.

First published: March 29, 2022, 08:07 IST

