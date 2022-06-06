Cake in the theme of Durgapujo in Kolkata! That last moment of Nazrul Mancha will be captured – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time the theme of Kolkata’s puja is cake. Krishnakumar Kunnat passed away while performing at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The artist’s last live show will be shown at the Pujo mandapa. This melancholy melody on the theme of Pujo in Kabiraj Bagan Barwari 2022 in North Kolkata.

Amal Chakraborty, Councilor, Ward 14, Kolkata Municipality. He always has the idea of ​​growing Kabiraj Bagan. Amalbabu created the atmosphere of Darjeeling in Kolkata last year. This time he was supposed to go to Nazrul Mancha on his own. Couldn’t go. That affliction will last a lifetime. That is why Nazrul Mancha will bring the cake show back to the Durga Pujo mandapa as a live show to satisfy the taste of milk.

Amalbabu said, “Live shows of Nazrul Mancha throughout the mandapa. A full-length statue of singer KK is being made in Kumartuli. Artist Monty Pal.

Gurudas College, Ultodanga was the host of the event at Kolkata Nazrul Mancha. This college is in ward number 14. During the ceremony, KK was repeatedly wiping sweat. His body looked bad in the heat. Fell ill. He fell ill after being taken to the hotel. He was rushed to CMRI Hospital in Kolkata. Doctors pronounced him dead shortly after he was taken there. He died of a heart attack.

The Bengali audience was shocked by this incident. In the same way the music hall of the whole country mourned. In the event of a sudden death, the whole life came to a standstill. Fans are still listening to his songs every day. Keke has become popular with people all over the country in the last few years by singing not only Hindi songs but also various provincial languages ​​of India. How many people still get excited about his love song.

Pujo mandapa of Kabiraj Bagan in Ultodanga with 20 songs from the last live show of that cake.

