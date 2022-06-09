Menu
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Calcutta High Court: AG’s proposal to turn the corner, the High Court’s advice to address the issue of Shuvendu in the Legislative Assembly!

#Kolkata: The remarks made by Justice Rajasekhara Mantha, Advocate General of the state, reached the climax of the case. Justice Mantha said, “I can’t tell the speaker how to run the assembly. The speaker can’t even tell me how to run the court.” But is there any conflict situation in the case of dismissal of BJP MLA! However, the AG of the prudent state turned the tide by leaving another proposal in the court.

AG Soumendranath Mukherjee said, “I will tell everyone to close the case. Let the matter of the assembly be left to them.

Besides, the judge’s recommendation to the Advocate General of the state, you should try to resolve the issue on your behalf. The state’s Advocate General agrees with the judge on this. The next court action will depend on what action is taken by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

In the High Court, six BJP MLAs, including Shuvendu Adhikari, filed a case challenging the decision of the Speaker. BJP MLAs Shuvendu Adhikari, Manoj Tigga, Mihir Goswami, Sudip Mukherjee, Deepak Barman and Narhari Mahato all filed the case in the High Court at the same time. A case was filed seeking dismissal of the notice of dismissal. In the same case, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha suggested that the issue of dismissal of the BJP MLA be settled as per the procedure of the Legislative Assembly.

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

