Calcutta High Court || Allegations of naming former education minister as private secretary, new name ‘Natun Ranjan’ in primary recruitment corruption

Kolkata: New case in court on allegations of primary recruitment corruption. This time, the complaint is against a primary school teacher. This person identified himself as the personal secretary of former education minister Sukant Acharya and Dibyendu Biswas. This person is known as New Ranjan. Suparna Das filed the complaint. He is a primary school teacher from Nadia named Suman Chattopadhyay. It is alleged that he used to take not only money but also gold. The hearing of this case was held at 3:00 pm on Friday in the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the High Court.

Party general secretary Partha Chatterjee, arrested in a corruption case, was removed from the cabinet on Thursday. Abhishek Banerjee said after the Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting on Thursday, “What is the source of the huge amount of money that has been recovered?” Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a mechanism to earn money.”

Partha Chatterjee, who is in the custody of ED, has been removed from these three departments of Industry, Information Technology, Council. Chief Minister and party leader Mamata Banerjee informed that he is currently in charge of the offices that were held by Parthababu. In Mamata Banerjee’s words, “The offices which were with Parthad are coming to me for now. Might not do anything, but as long as I’m not forming a new cabinet… I spared Parthda. These offices have come to me.”

Meanwhile, in this situation, Abhishek Banerjee will meet with the protestors regarding teacher recruitment corruption in the state. Abhishek spoke on the phone yesterday, about meeting on Monday.

