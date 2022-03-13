Calcutta High Court Asks Police Super to produce Head Master to the court | Justice orders arrest of headmaster – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to arrest the headmaster. Despite receiving orders in the Utsashree Portal case, the school, the school administrator in charge and the headmaster have acted arbitrarily. On February 23, the High Court issued an order directing the NOC to consider the transfer application of Deepak Biswas, a teacher at Naldugri High School in Baghdad. On March 8, the school authorities ordered the transfer of another teacher, leaving the matter in the dark. After that, the application of the plaintiff teacher was not considered in practice as it was a single teacher.

Judge (Calcutta High Court) Abhijit Gangopadhyay was shocked by the incident at Bagdar High School in North 24 Parganas. The school administrator has also been instructed to arrest him. The judge directed to produce both of them in the High Court. The judge also directed the Baghdad police station to be active in ensuring that the two be produced in the High Court. The headmaster has been directed to appear at 2 pm on March 17.

In the case of Baghdad Naldugri High School, the issue of transfer of Utsashree Portal (Calcutta High Court) is again a hot topic. The High Court also directed the education officer to suspend all transfers of the school. The court sought an explanation as to why the school had taken the decision as per the February 23 order of the Calcutta High Court after considering the NOC of another teacher on March 8.

Earlier, the court raised several questions in the transfer case of South Dinajpur. The matter is unnecessarily complicated without the benefit of Utsashree Portal (Calcutta High Court). In some cases, the High Court (Calcutta High Court) has expressed suspicion that money transactions also work behind the scenes. Ujjwal Roy, a lawyer for the Baghdad school teacher, said: “The High Court order has been ignored. On February 23, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s order was communicated to all parties, including the school, by February 25. Even then, before deciding to transfer my client, another person has been deliberately given unethical transfer benefits. “

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 13, 2022, 21:49 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, UtsaShree Scheme