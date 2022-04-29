Calcutta High Court: Contempt of court rule issued against Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi

#Kolkata: Court issues contempt rule against state chief secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi. The rule was issued by Justice Arindam Mukherjee of the Calcutta High Court. Why disobey the court order? The Chief Secretary will inform by May 20. The judge gave such instructions in a case of South Bengal Transport Corporation. The same allegation of disobedience was also leveled against the Transport Secretary and the Finance Secretary.

Sanath Kumar Ghosh, a retired employee of the South Bengal Transport Corporation, filed a case on the application to introduce a pension scheme for retired employees. Justice Arindam Mukherjee directed in September last year to decide what could be planned in consultation with the Chief Secretary, Transport Secretary and Finance Secretary. Allegedly, even after eight months, that instruction was not obeyed. Then the court issued a rule on that day.

Read more: Mandal under new pressure, another case filed in High Court! What’s the matter now?

Earlier, the High Court had issued rules against Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi and Finance Secretary Manoj Panth. A single bench of Justice Bobby Sharaf directed the two bureaucrats to respond. The case will be heard again on May 16. The events of 2016. That year, the High Court directed the state to give official approval to the Mukundpur Nobel Mission School. During the court hearing, the concerned department also agreed to give the government badge to the school.

Read more: Congress-Pacific teens ‘break up’ for these reasons! What did this voter want?

Then why the rule was issued against the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary? As a rule, when a school gets a government badge, the state has to bear all the expenses of the school concerned. As a result, it is up to the finance secretary to get the final approval. In 2016, the Calcutta High Court gave the Nobel Mission School six weeks to give final approval. But the then Finance Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi did not give that approval. The next finance secretary Manoj Panth also avoided the issue. Therefore, the court not only issued a rule, but also sought an answer from the two bureaucrats. The contempt case was filed in 2019.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 29, 2022, 12:55 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, West Bengal news