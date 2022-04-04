Calcutta High Court: Continuous ‘explosion’ of single bench, division bench moves! Benazir’s case in the High Court

#Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Justice Harish Tandon withdrew from all the SSC cases. Exemption from all cases on personal grounds of this division bench. As a result of this decision, the division bench of Justice Harish Tandon withdrew from the 10 pending cases. A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon withdrew from 10 cases challenging the directive of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay regarding appointment of Group D, Group C, SSC Ninth-Tenth.

Incidentally, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has raised the issue of double standards against this division bench. Justice Gangopadhyay also gave administrative instructions. Not only that, the country’s chief justice also wants intervention. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was vocal about tying the hands of a single bench in the fight against corruption in government service.

In the last couple of months, four CBI investigations into his appointment have been suspended. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed to send the documents of the cases and the stay order of the division bench of Justice Harish Tandon in those cases to the Chief Justice of the country and the Chief Justice of the High Court. The judge said, “Let the country see, let’s judge what is going on with the illegal employment.”

The division bench also directed the SSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha to give an account of his assets in a sealed envelope. That envelope cannot be opened. The dissatisfaction of the judge also came to the fore in the hearing of that case. Although the CBI is a firm judge in the investigation. According to the court order, the CBI will not be able to interrogate him till Monday. However, the remaining four officials can be questioned. If necessary, the CBI can also file an FIR against the other four, a division bench of the High Court had directed. In this situation, the removal of the division bench seems to be of special significance.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 04, 2022, 11:17 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC