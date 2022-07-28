Calcutta High Court gives permission to file Fresh case on teachers recruitment issue New ‘corruption’ exposed in the appointment of teachers! Justice Gangopadhyay again in Maidan, allowed the case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The entire state is in a state of uproar over the teacher recruitment corruption case. State’s heavyweight minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested by the central investigation team ED. On the other hand, a huge amount of money is being found from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat one after another. And in the meantime, another allegation of teacher recruitment corruption has come to light. The job aspirants told the court that there were irregularities in the appointment of SSC ninth-tenth class teachers. In this case too, many people outside the merit list got jobs.

This information of new corruption came to the fore after the publication of the detailed merit list. Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday allowed the job seekers to file a fresh case after hearing their complaints of irregularity. As a result, another new case is going to be added to the list of SSC corruption cases. The case is likely to be heard tomorrow and Friday.

Allegedly, as soon as the merit list is published, it is seen that the reservation rules were not followed in the appointment of ninth-tenth teachers. Many people got jobs from outside the merit list. Job seekers also claim that many have got jobs by ‘high jump’ in merit. They have drawn the attention of the High Court with new allegations. In view of that, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay allowed the case. Incidentally, on July 14, SSC published the merit list with number division. It is from that list that the new recruitment corruption information is known.

