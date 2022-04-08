Calcutta High Court: Headmaster can’t enter school, what is Kalicharan Saha going to do after Benazir’s verdict …

#Kolkata: Giving wrong information to the district school inspector, keeping the board of secondary education in the dark, harassing the teacher by not allowing her to join the school for 13 months, all the posts of the headmaster have gone. Corruption and zamindari behavior in the school came to light after the Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay took stern action. The incident took place at Raiganj Coronation School. Kalicharan Saha will no longer be able to work as the headmaster there under the strict order of the court. Headmaster Kalicharan Saha, who lost his post, is going to go to the division bench against the decision of the single bench of the High Court.

Meanwhile, teacher Sanyukta Roy got justice after 13 long months of fighting. She has no salary, the cost of the case is running on her, the teacher was in financial trouble. Husband is a chemistry teacher. He had to handle everything for so long on his salary. He lives in a small flat, he got up there a few days ago. He also had to manage his rent.

Read more: Officers disguised as buyers, from a house in Malda, which came out, unbelievable!

Incidentally, the headmaster has been barred from entering the school from today on the instructions of the High Court (Calcutta High Court). He can’t even sign any paper. The headmaster apologized to the court for his mistake but Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said the zamindari of the headmasters was going on in the school. The single bench also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 to Raiganj Coronation School teacher Mahidur Alam. The board ordered the fine for concealing the information.

Read more: Asaram Bapur’s ashram in the headline again, what the police found this time, intense excitement!

The court has directed the head teacher and two acting headmasters to pay around Tk 7.5 lakh for the 13-month salary due to the verdict. The decision to reinstate Mahidur Alam, a teacher at the school accused of murder, was rejected by the Calcutta High Court. DI has been directed to appoint teacher Sangyukta Roy in place of Mahidur Alam. The plaintiff teacher approached the court seeking transfer of the verdict (Head Master Stopped from Entering school). He was not allowed to attend the school for 13 months even after the DI’s instruction. He did not even get a salary.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 08, 2022, 17:28 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court