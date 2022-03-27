Calcutta High Court: Headmaster to pay 12 lakh arrears of teacher’s salary! Benazir’s verdict in the High Court, but why?

#Raiganj: The Calcutta High Court directed the headmaster of Raiganj Coronation High School and the then teacher in-charge to pay the arrears of 13 months salary of the teacher out of their own pockets. Earlier in the case, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed English teacher Sangyukta Roy to be admitted to the school within 48 hours. He was assigned to Coronation School within 24 hours of the instruction.

The court also ordered to pay his arrears. Sanjukta, a resident of Raiganj, used to work at the Tutikata Harma Adivasi Junior Girls School in North Dinajpur. On January 20, 2021, the School Service Commission recommended her name as an English teacher at Coronation School. The district school inspector gave permission for the appointment.

But Shubhashis Basak, the then teacher in-charge of Badhen Sadhen Coronation School, and later Swapan Chakraborty, the teacher in-charge, and Kalicharan Saha, the current headmaster. They said that a teacher was already working on the subject. Eventually, the teacher approached the High Court. The two teachers admitted their mistake in court.

The teacher owes about 12 lakh rupees for 13 months salary. At the hearing on Friday, Justice Coronation told the headmaster of the school and the then teacher in-charge, “We have to pay the teacher’s salary out of our own pocket immediately. The court has repeatedly said, why the government will take responsibility for someone’s personal mistake? The court has ordered to pay the total salary of the teacher by sharing.

