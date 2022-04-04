Calcutta High Court: High Court orders CBI probe into another case

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to hand over the murder case of Congress councilor Tapan Kandu. Justice Rajasekhara Manthar directed to hand over all the documents in the hands of state police to CBI immediately. This instruction is to restore confidence in the minds of the complainants and the people. There have been multiple allegations against IC in that regard. Allegedly, he was working for a certain political party. He was working under someone’s direction. It is alleged that the police gave a clean chit to the super IC before the final report of the case. Further, the ED has summoned the IC in a coal smuggling case.

At this stage of the investigation, the court does not feel that there is any ambiguity or negligence on the part of the state police. However, there are definitely some drawbacks. First, there was no immediate photography, and the arrested Kalbar Singh was not remanded in transit remand. IC Sanjeev Ghosh was not taken into custody, he is still working. Sanjeev Ghosh’s phone was also not confiscated. As a result, important information may have been lost. The court feels that much more progress could have been made in the investigation.

Lawyers for Tapan Kandur’s family claim that the district police superintendent IC Sanjeev Ghosh was given a clean chit on Sunday. He added that it was a family dispute. Really trying to cover up. It was this police super who was summoned by the ED in the coal smuggling case.

Counter-state claims, the police are taking all possible steps to uncover the truth. Police have arrested several people. Purnima Kandu’s secret statement has been taken. The statement of nephew Mithun Kandur will be taken on Tuesday. Controversial viral audio clips have also been confiscated. However, the state’s demand has not been met. The CBI has been directed to investigate. The CBI will submit its preliminary report to the magistrate within 45 days.

