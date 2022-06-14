Calcutta High Court Judge Abhiijit Ganguli warns on Illegal Recruitment Case | SSC, Madrasa after primary! This is the ultimate warning of the judge regarding Beniam – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has warned to ‘lift’ the Madrasa Service Commission. Irregularities of the Madrasa Commission have come to the notice of the court three times in a row. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay then warned the Madrasa Commission about this.

“I will hand over the Madrasa Service Commission if I find a new ban,” said Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. One after another allegations of illegal recruitment are coming up in the case of recruitment in madrasas after SSC ninth tenth and primary. The court has ordered the Madrasa Service Commission to pay a fine of Tk 60,000. The judge ordered seven plaintiffs, including Akmal Hussain, to pay Rs 60,000.

On the same day, Justice Gangopadhyay warned Madrasa Service Commission lawyer Prosenjit Mukherjee, “Don’t talk to me too much. You will be in danger. It is not right to scratch your ears with a snake’s tail.”

Complaints were made in the Madrasa Teacher Recruitment Act of 2010 but it was not given priority. They were deprived in the recruitment process of 2013-2014. The recruitment notification was issued on 8 February 2014 to the effect that the trainees will get priority if they pass the written test. But it did not happen. In this case, the court said that the Madrasa Service Commission should give priority and recommend names within 15 days. Priority should be given to vacant posts in future.

“My clients passed the written test of Madrasa Service Commission in 2014. Despite receiving training, they are not included in the recruitment process. The judge has caught this irregularity. “

