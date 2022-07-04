Menu
Monday, July 4, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Calcutta High Court: Many complaints about the penitentiary, this time strict instructions from the Calcutta High Court!

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is concerned about the limited number of detainees in the correctional facility. The division bench of the chief justice summoned the report by August 8. The number of prisoners in various correctional facilities in the state is increasing. At present the number is so high that there are more prisoners in confined spaces.

1) About 37 prisoners were released last January. The report will have to be submitted to the Calcutta High Court after reviewing how many more such dying prisoners there are.

2) There is a special committee for the release of prisoners who have been convicted for many years. As per the decision of the committee, about 100 prisoners have been released recently. The district court process has not yet been able to release those detainees. The High Court has directed to settle the matter expeditiously.

Besides, the state will have to review the High Court order to see how many more people can be released. His list should be sent to the prisoner release committee. That report has to be submitted to the High Court on August 8.

3) It is necessary to keep an eye on whether the prisoners are getting proper treatment in the correctional facility. Medical report must be submitted.

4) Infiltrators from other countries whose sentences have already expired and are awaiting release as per the order of the Supreme Court, should also prepare a report on the matter and submit it to the court so that it can be settled very quickly.

Tags: Calcutta High Court, West Bengal news



