Calcutta High Court on Hooghly School: The lives of students and teachers were at risk, the High Court ordered the removal of that school in Girat!

#Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered that the school in Girat be moved from Gangapar. Until a permanent school house is built, if necessary, the school will have to be constructed in another place, said the judge. And after this instruction, the parents of the students of Girat Char Khairamari Primary School said, until now, they used to spend their days with great anxiety.

Parents say, “I was scared especially when the children went to school. Now when the court has said that there will be a system.” The administration also took initiatives. But for some reason there is a long struggle going on. Even though everything has been done, the school house has not been built in another place.

The person who donated the land for the school said that this government has not looked into it so far. If the initiative had been taken earlier, the school would have survived. Everything from Rath to Durga Puja was performed in this school grounds. Now this school has lost its tradition. The villagers are all happy with the order of the court. From local residents to parents are happy with this order of the court.

Also read: Huge crowd coming from north, big surprise on July 21! Sensation in Abhishek’s message

Payal Pal, President of Balagarh Panchayat Samiti, said that land has been found for shifting the school to another place, that land has been registered. Construction of the banks of the Ganga is underway, along with shifting of schools to other locations will also begin.

Read more: ‘Students and teachers will die any day’, High Court warns of closure of schools in Girat!

Incidentally, Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court has warned the primary school of Girat to be closed from Thursday. Schools cannot be run dangerously on the banks of the river. The school has to be moved and started elsewhere. Make temporary schools with plywood. If necessary, let the school run under the tree. The school will not run due to the danger of sinking into the river bed. Any day students will die along with teachers. Then the investigation committee will be formed. After this reprimand, Calcutta High Court ordered to remove the school from the specified place.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 20, 2022, 19:22 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Hooghly news